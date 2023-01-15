Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's gold coins introduced in July are selling above $2,000 for the first time.The so-called "Mosi-oa-Tunya" gold coin, named after Victoria Falls, a key tourism site which straddles the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, were priced at $2,002.51 for a one-ounce coin on Monday, according to data on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's website.The central bank introduced the gold coins to halt a collapse of the Zimbabwean dollar and to help ease demand for US dollars.Smaller units were brought into circulation in November.