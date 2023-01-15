Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Victoria Falls city council and fisherman Alvin Mlilo (52) slipped down into 15 metres gorges on the Zambezi river while fishing on Friday and he was rescued on Saturday.Rescue team leader Skinner Ndlovu said it was not an easy job rescuing Mlilo from the gorge."Rafting guides were mobilized to fetch him from the rocks in the gorge and carried him along the river upstream to where we managed to get him to the surface."Mlilo survived with eight fractured ribs on the left side, the left thigh and a deep cut on the head.Mlilo is hospitlised at Mpilo Central hospital for specialised medical care after being transferred from Victoria falls hospital yesterday.