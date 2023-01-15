Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has suspended seven senior members of the party with immediate effect for alleged breach of the party's constitution.

In a statement released yesternight, the party's national chairperson Solomon Chikohwero said the members were suspended in terms of Clause 9.1.2.3 of the party constitution.

The statement reads, "The Movement for Democratic Change has with effect from today 16th January 2023 suspended the following members from the party pending investigations and disciplinary action. Honourable Senator Elias Mudzuri, Norest Marara, secretary for party business and projects, Gift Konjana, chairperson, Mashonaland West province, John Nyika, chairperson Masvingo province, Den Moyo, chairperson USA province, Edwin Dzambara, secretary for Education and Edwin Kakora national executive member. These members are facing serious disciplinary charges and their suspensions are in terms of Clause 9.1.2.3 of the party's constitution. The hearings will be conducted in terms of the MDC constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected".

Sources close to Bulawayo 24.com reflected that, the accused persons are alleged to have caused disturbances during the party's recent elective congress held in the capital. They also face charges of taking the party to court, colluding with forces hostile to the party, convening unsanctioned meetings as well as undermining the party's democratic processes.

Source - Byo24News

