Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Movement for Democratic Change national chairperson Solomon Chikohwero announced the suspension of seven officials saying they face serious disciplinary charges, yesterday.The seven are Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara and Edward Kakora.In response to their suspension, Mudzuri and the other officials challenged Mwonzora and Chikohwero's legitimacy, saying the offices of party president and national chairman are vacant.In a letter addressed to the MDC Council, Mwonzora and Chikohwero, the seven said they will continue to perform their duties in the party.The letter reads, "First and foremost, it is imperative that we put the subject matter into context.As per 6.4.4.1 of the MDC Constitution, The President and National Chairman of the party together with the rest of the Standing Committee office bearers shall be elected at Congress.Since no congress has been held according to the tenets of the party constitution, the offices stipulated in 6.4.4.1 are deemed to remain vacant.Any individual seeking to usurp powers vested in 6.4.4.1 is acting ultra-vies the party constitution and any actions, announcements, or representations from such individuals are null and void.We the "seven" as listed below vow to continue working to uplift the values, principles, and ethos of the Movement for Democratic Change as we engage the grassroots toward a people-driven Congress.Marara is the Secretary for Party Business and Projects, Konjana is MDC Chairperson in Mashonaland West Province, Nyika is MDC Chairperson in Masvingo Province, Moyo is MDC Chairperson USA Province, Dzambara is Secretary for Education and Kakora is a National Executive Member".