Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government, through the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), has completed constructing the massive US$17 million student accommodation complex in Bulawayo.

The multi-purpose flats complex dubbed "Bulawayo Students City" and is now ready for occupation, has 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1 023 students.

Located near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), the facility is expected to go a long way in easing accommodation challenges for tertiary students in the city.  It is self-contained as it would have fast food outlets, shops, salons, and sporting facilities.

The Government under the Second Republic, has embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide, which include housing, roads, dams, schools, health centres and irrigation schemes in line with the National Development Strategy NDS1 (2021-2025) economic blueprint.

The Government launched NDS1 to lay the foundation towards the country becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The Bulawayo Students City, which is situated at Riverside, was first mooted in 2016 under a programme called the University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP).

The complex, which is a joint venture project comprising the IDBZ, Old Mutual, Zimnat, and Mining Industry Pension Fund, is expected to be replicated in cities where there are universities, with Lupane expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility.

IDBZ and Wah Kong Enterprises Limited in 2018 signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the construction of the university students and staff accommodation projects across the country.

Due to increased enrolment figures at State universities, only 15 percent of students have accommodation at the campus halls of residence while the rest rely on lodgings in areas surrounding the universities.

The past two decades have recorded a surge in the number of enrolments at universities and the current number is estimated to be more than 70 000 with only 11 000 having accommodation provided by the institutions.

The Government has called for increased investment in the learning space, accommodation facilities, recreational and other supporting facilities.

IDBZ chief executive officer Mr Thomas Sakala said the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions resulted in delays in construction works.

"Construction is virtually done and the complex is ready for occupation. We are just doing minor things like cleaning the area and other minor things," he said.

Mr Sakala could, however, not give detailed information on the commissioning of the project by President Mnangagwa.

"I cannot give you the exact date for commissioning as that is going to be determined by the programme of the guest of honour."

Mr Sakala said under the USSAP, IDBZ will spearhead the construction of accommodation facilities for students and staff at universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

He said the programme is a critical intervention in complementing Government efforts towards alleviating the plight of students and staff by providing secure and affordable accommodation facilities which are conducive to effective teaching and learning.

Besides residential accommodation, there is a canteen, laundry facility as well as shop space for big retail shops with leading retailer OK Zimbabwe having already taken up space. It has fast-food outlets space, salon as well as sporting facilities.

The Second Republic has embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide in line with President Mnangagwa's development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

Bulawayo City Council had initially rejected the proposal to build the hostels claiming the land had already been earmarked for townhouses.

Residents from the suburb had objected to the students' accommodation complex being built off-campus, arguing that the development would downgrade the status of the up-market residential area.

Last year, Government said about 100 000 university students in the country were struggling for accommodation with indications that Nust is the worst affected institution in the country.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said out of 10 000 students at Nust, only 120 are staying on campus.

IDBZ is a Government-owned development bank mandated to provide long and medium-term funding for key infrastructure projects.

The bank was primarily set up as a vehicle for the promotion of economic development and growth, and improvement of the living standards of Zimbabweans through the development of infrastructure, which includes but, is not limited to roads, dams, water reticulation, housing, sewerage, technology, amenities and utilities.

IDBZ was established through the IDBZ Act (Chapter 24:14) to champion sustainable infrastructure development in Zimbabwe through mobilisation of resources, capacity building, knowledge generation and sharing in support of national efforts for inclusive socio-economic development.

Source - chroncile

Must Read

Man arrested for stoning police officers

10 mins ago | 25 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

8 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

11 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

11 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

11 hrs ago | 700 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

21 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

21 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

22 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

22 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

22 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

22 hrs ago | 1424 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

22 hrs ago | 910 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

23 hrs ago | 9443 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

23 hrs ago | 997 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1275 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 596 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 652 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 791 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 186 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 252 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 607 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 85 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 113 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 396 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

16 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 665 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

16 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 397 Views

Zupco fares slashed

16 Jan 2023 at 16:20hrs | 391 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

16 Jan 2023 at 16:19hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

16 Jan 2023 at 16:19hrs | 191 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

16 Jan 2023 at 16:18hrs | 136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days