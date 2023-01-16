Warriors barred from CHAN

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's suspension from international football has come back to haunt the Warriors with locally-based players being forced to watch their counterparts from other countries taking part at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which is currently underway in Algeria.The African Nations Championship, which provides an opportunity for locally-based players to showcase their talent is now in full swing.The Warriors are however conspicuous with their absence after being denied an opportunity due to Zimbabwe's suspension from international football.Zimbabwe has been a perennial campaigner at CHAN save for the 2018 edition and were hoping to be part of the 7th edition in Algeria.Unlike the 2018 edition, where the team failed to qualify, the Warriors are this time around missing out after the country failed to comply with a directive to reinstate the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board last year.While the players watch from the sidelines and the fans support other teams, the Sport and Recreation Commission has said the issue of participating in international football is not a priority.CHAN action began on Friday last week, with the tournament set to run until the 4th of February.In the absence of Zimbabwe, the COSAFA region is being represented by Angola, who drew three-all with Mali on Monday night.17 teams are participating at the tournament, with Morocco having withdrawn at the last minute.Morocco and DRC have each won the tournament twice, jointly the most successful teams in its brief history.