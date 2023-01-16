Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for stoning police officers

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
A 32-year-old man from Nkayi has been arrested for attacking police officers with stones.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still under way.

"The ZRP warns the public against attacking police officers. On January 14, 2023, ZRP Nkayi arrested Thompson Banda (32) for attacking police officers with stones. The police officers had pounced on the suspect and his seven other accomplices who had planned to conduct a robbery at Matopa, Inyathi. Investigations are still in progress," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man from Nkayi was also arrested for theft of two Zupco bus batteries.

"ZRP Nkayi arrested an ex-Zupco bus conductor, Excellent Maseko (18) for theft of two Zupco bus batteries. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen batteries. The offense was discovered on January 15, after the driver had parked the bus with the batteries intact at the Zupco depot in Belmont, Nkayi on January 14 at around 6pm," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Source - The Herald

