Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF aspiring MP causes chaos

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani
2 hrs ago | Views
Aspiring ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North Felix "Banda" Mushamboza is reportedly causing serious chaos in the constituency  by name dropping President Emmerson Mnangagwa.


According to insiders party supporters are now divided after he allegedly  bribed a number of chairpersons and has begun his campaigns.

"We are worried with Banda who is campaigning while telling people that he is an imposed candidate by the President," a source who spoke in confidentiality said.

"We have it on good record that he stole party regalia at our party Headquarters and is dishing it out to people without the approval of party leadership."

However, ZANU PF national commissar Mike Bimha gave a stern warning to all aspiring candidates since primary elections are not yet open.

Bimha said the only candidate known so far in ZANU PF is President Emmerson Mnangagwa and candidates for Parliamentary and Councillors are not yet known for 2023 elections.

Contacted for comment  Banda could neither deny or confirm the allegations promising to call in a few minutes.

"I have heard the allegations but l cannot talk right now let me call you in a few minutes," he said before hanging up.

Feedback
+27610282354
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

CCC fishing for coalition but will participate in 2023 no matter what for same reason - greed

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Why was Army granted licence to export lithium ore?' - Not because ZDI is on sanctions, there're no investors

15 hrs ago | 796 Views

What type of person would continue believing endless empty promises by Zimbabwe regime?

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Next, university graduates will be 'hailing' Mnangagwa for capping them!

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

In a normal country, both ZANU PF and CCC/MDC would be history!

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man arrested for stoning police officers

18 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

18 hrs ago | 649 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

19 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

19 hrs ago | 4970 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

19 hrs ago | 858 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

19 hrs ago | 971 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

19 hrs ago | 651 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

19 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

20 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

20 hrs ago | 441 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

20 hrs ago | 305 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

20 hrs ago | 983 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

20 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

17 Jan 2023 at 08:53hrs | 2216 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

17 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 1222 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

17 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 698 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

17 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 928 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

17 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1118 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

17 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 895 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

16 Jan 2023 at 19:33hrs | 2310 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

16 Jan 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2430 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

16 Jan 2023 at 18:46hrs | 3846 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

16 Jan 2023 at 18:36hrs | 3648 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1763 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1591 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 961 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

16 Jan 2023 at 17:36hrs | 1100 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1343 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 689 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 721 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 869 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 704 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 191 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 401 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 267 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 734 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 94 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 140 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 550 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days