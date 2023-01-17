ZANU PF aspiring MP causes chaos

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani

Aspiring ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North Felix "Banda" Mushamboza is reportedly causing serious chaos in the constituency by name dropping President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to insiders party supporters are now divided after he allegedly bribed a number of chairpersons and has begun his campaigns."We are worried with Banda who is campaigning while telling people that he is an imposed candidate by the President," a source who spoke in confidentiality said."We have it on good record that he stole party regalia at our party Headquarters and is dishing it out to people without the approval of party leadership."However, ZANU PF national commissar Mike Bimha gave a stern warning to all aspiring candidates since primary elections are not yet open.Bimha said the only candidate known so far in ZANU PF is President Emmerson Mnangagwa and candidates for Parliamentary and Councillors are not yet known for 2023 elections.Contacted for comment Banda could neither deny or confirm the allegations promising to call in a few minutes."I have heard the allegations but l cannot talk right now let me call you in a few minutes," he said before hanging up.Feedback+27610282354simbasitho@bulawayo24.com