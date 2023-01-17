Teenager glassed to death over sex worker

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 19-YEAR-OLD Glendale man was glassed to death in a dispute over a commercial sex worker.Cephas Matingaidze (19) died after he was stabbed with a broken bottle by Edison Shava (19) at Tsungubvi bar in Glendale.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Shava was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.Prosecutor Sheila Kudzai Maribha alleged on November 8 last year the two clashed over a hooker Fadzai Makofi while drinking beer at Tsungubvi bar.Both teenagers claimed to be in love with Makofi and a heated argument ensued, resulting in a fight.The fight was severe to an extent that people fled in different directions from the bar.Matingaidze was stabbed in the collarbone and found dead the following day at Eliot Musarurwa's house.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect.