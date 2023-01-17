Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A video of a speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus has surfaced on the socials. Watch the video below to the end



A source familiar with the situation told Bulawayo24 that the accident happened in Mutoko in an area called Mbondamakara along Nyamapanda road. The bus was coming from the Nyamapanda direction heading towards Harare.

It also alleged that there were fatalities.

People are blaming Zebra Kiss bus driver who is seen in the video blocking Rimbi Travel and Tours bus from overtaking before it rammed into a slowly moving tipper truck.

More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Teenager glassed to death over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP causes chaos

5 hrs ago | 1461 Views

CCC fishing for coalition but will participate in 2023 no matter what for same reason - greed

18 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

18 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Why was Army granted licence to export lithium ore?' - Not because ZDI is on sanctions, there're no investors

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

What type of person would continue believing endless empty promises by Zimbabwe regime?

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Next, university graduates will be 'hailing' Mnangagwa for capping them!

18 hrs ago | 668 Views

In a normal country, both ZANU PF and CCC/MDC would be history!

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man arrested for stoning police officers

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

21 hrs ago | 281 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

21 hrs ago | 824 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

23 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

23 hrs ago | 5918 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

23 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

23 hrs ago | 1189 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

23 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

23 hrs ago | 3494 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 573 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

24 hrs ago | 1030 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

24 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

17 Jan 2023 at 08:53hrs | 2401 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

17 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 1248 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

17 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 702 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

17 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 962 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

17 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1138 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

17 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 911 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

16 Jan 2023 at 19:33hrs | 2369 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

16 Jan 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2489 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

16 Jan 2023 at 18:46hrs | 3891 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

16 Jan 2023 at 18:36hrs | 3836 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1833 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 1639 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

16 Jan 2023 at 18:31hrs | 971 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

16 Jan 2023 at 17:36hrs | 1140 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1374 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 716 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 731 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 894 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 713 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 193 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 273 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 767 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 97 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days