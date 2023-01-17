WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A video of a speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus has surfaced on the socials. Watch the video below to the endA source familiar with the situation told Bulawayo24 that the accident happened in Mutoko in an area called Mbondamakara along Nyamapanda road. The bus was coming from the Nyamapanda direction heading towards Harare.It also alleged that there were fatalities.People are blaming Zebra Kiss bus driver who is seen in the video blocking Rimbi Travel and Tours bus from overtaking before it rammed into a slowly moving tipper truck.More to follow...