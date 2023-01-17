Fire leave hundreds informal traders grounded

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

A fire which broke out on Wednesday morning in Mpopoma left hundreds of informal traders grounded and counting their losses.Spamprek, a site owned by Bulawayo City Council which houses more than 500 informal traders was burnt to ashes while property worth thousands was lost.Property burnt included sofas, beds, furniture and other household goods.The fire brigade attended the scene but was overwhelmed while the causes of the fire has not been determined with some residents suspecting foul play."Vele lapho kulabantu abatshisileyo," lamented one trader who only identified himself Phiri.