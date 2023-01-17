Latest News Editor's Choice


Three caught with 50 kgs of dagga at roadblock

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Kadoma police arrested a bus crew Mtunzi Shupikai, Makanda Givemore and Tendai Nyabute for stashing bags of dagga (mbanje) in the bus on Monday.
The bus was caught by the police who were on patrol conducting a stop and search.
The police confirmed the arrest through their Twitter handle which read, "On 16 January 2023, police in Kadoma who were on patrol conducting stop and searches arrested a bus driver Mtunzi Shupikai (48), assistant driver Makanda Givemore(52), bus conductor Tendai Nyabute at Waverly bus stop for unlawful possession of approximately 50 kgs of dagga. The dagga was found stashed in the bus".

