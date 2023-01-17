Businessman on the run after killing patron

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Masvingo businessman Nyasha Machaya is on the run after he allegedly teamed up with his shopkeeper and allegedly killed a patron who was drinking beer in their bottle store at Nekanda business centre recently.Sources close to Bulawayo24.com said, Chikomo was allegedly stabbed in the chest before struck his head with a log that left him with a swollen head and a deep cut on the chest, Machaya did this with the help of his brother Thomas Machaya.After the attack Chikomo was ferried to Masvingo provincial hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.The matter is still under investigation and the police managed to arrest Thomas Machaya who has since appeared before Rita Silaigwana in Masvingo magistrate court and was remanded in custody until the first of February.