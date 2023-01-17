Woman gives birth in shop

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

An unidentified woman in Mutare central business district gave birth to a baby boy while shopping in a baby clothes shop today.She was attend to by a local medical practitioner who was rushed to the scene and completed the whole labour process in the shop, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The shop owner Nomsa Chiadzwa-Chave said, "She entered the shop intending to buy some of the things needed for an expected mother, she told the people who were near that she was giving birth before we quickly assisted her.We closed the doors before we called a medical doctor who quickly responded and helped the woman to deliver, we later called the relatives to pick her up after delivery".People gathered outside the shop during the labour.