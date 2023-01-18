News / National
Alert Missing person
A 14-Year old boy Alexio Muradzi from Retreat, Waterfalls has been missing for 11 days.
It is alleged he left home on a Sunday intending to go to church but he never reached church nor did he return home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or Collins Nyariri 0772504748
Source - Byo24News