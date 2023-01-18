Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen (18) rapes biological sister (10)

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
2 hrs ago | Views
An 18-year-old man from Harare whose name has not been revealed has been arrested under charges of rape and abuse against his younger sister (10), whose identity is also not revealed.

ZRP's Harare Provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza has confirmed the arrest stating that the accused has been raping his younger sister since 2019 in different occasions.

According to Chakanza's narration as quoted by H-Metro, the parents of both the accused and the victim went away for a week back in 2019 leaving the young girl under her brother's care and that's when he forced his sister into sexually indulging with him.

Since then it's been a norm for the 18-year-old man. On the 11th of January, he tried his habitual abuse on the girl, this time forcing her to watch porn with him first. However, the girl ran away.

Chakanza's statement reads, "Police arrested an 18-year-old man for raping his biological sister. In 2019, the accused person was left at home with his little sister by their mother for a week.

The accused person took advantage of their mother's absence and forced the victim into having sexual intercourse with him four times.

He threatened her that if she tells anyone he would kill her.

In the afternoon of January 11 this year, the accused person played pornographic videos on his cellphone and forced the complainant to watch but she refused and ran away.

On January 13, the accused person went into the dining room where the complainant was seated and forced her to sleep on the sofa and raped her.

The complainant told her mother about the incident as well as the past abuses and a report was made."

Lastly Chakanza reported that the young girl has since been taken to Edith Opperman Clinic for medical examination.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Rimbi, Zebra Kiss buses lose operators' licenses after fatal accident

46 mins ago | 186 Views

HIV positive rapist nabbed

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'O' Level exam cheat ordered to perform 140 hours unpaid work

6 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mliswa calls ex-finance minister 'bipolar, lunatic and a criminal'

6 hrs ago | 1938 Views

ConCourt hears case by Zanu-PF activist that could upend delimitation

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Police protects Minister Kazembe's hitman

6 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Alert Missing person

11 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Chamisa to reverse July Moyo directives

12 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabweans targeted by Operation Dudula members

12 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Chiwenga should act on health licence fees

12 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers supporters to register en masse

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator in human trafficking storm

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

Chamisa says politicians behind police brutality

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Cop killer's family pleads for forgiveness

12 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimdollar further depreciates US$

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

'Detained CCC activists denied food'

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Makandiwa says 'Mind your own business'

12 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwe slams Western media onslaught

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe police warn drivers over speeding

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe introduces technical high schools

22 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Zimbabwe police to 'shoot to kill' armed robbers

22 hrs ago | 944 Views

Woman gives birth in shop

22 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Businessman on the run after killing patron

22 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Killer cop claims former colleagues hung him up all night

22 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Three caught with 50 kgs of dagga at roadblock

23 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial stalls

23 hrs ago | 562 Views

Form 3 pupils help classmate give birth during lessons

23 hrs ago | 794 Views

Oscar Pambuka convicted of fraud

23 hrs ago | 799 Views

Fire leave hundreds informal traders grounded

23 hrs ago | 474 Views

WATCH: Speeding Rimbi Travel and Tours bus crash caught on camera

18 Jan 2023 at 10:29hrs | 18203 Views

Teenager glassed to death over sex worker

18 Jan 2023 at 10:17hrs | 3317 Views

ZANU PF aspiring MP causes chaos

18 Jan 2023 at 08:22hrs | 3392 Views

CCC fishing for coalition but will participate in 2023 no matter what for same reason - greed

17 Jan 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1964 Views

Baron Leong expects UK to hold free elections but it's 'too much and unfair' to ask same of Zimbabwe - how patronising

17 Jan 2023 at 19:25hrs | 815 Views

'Why was Army granted licence to export lithium ore?' - Not because ZDI is on sanctions, there're no investors

17 Jan 2023 at 19:21hrs | 1577 Views

What type of person would continue believing endless empty promises by Zimbabwe regime?

17 Jan 2023 at 19:17hrs | 643 Views

Next, university graduates will be 'hailing' Mnangagwa for capping them!

17 Jan 2023 at 19:15hrs | 904 Views

In a normal country, both ZANU PF and CCC/MDC would be history!

17 Jan 2023 at 19:12hrs | 664 Views

Man arrested for stoning police officers

17 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 1583 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

17 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 368 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

17 Jan 2023 at 16:12hrs | 1007 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

17 Jan 2023 at 15:10hrs | 1796 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

17 Jan 2023 at 15:07hrs | 8890 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

17 Jan 2023 at 15:02hrs | 1634 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

17 Jan 2023 at 14:48hrs | 554 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

17 Jan 2023 at 14:36hrs | 1201 Views

Chamisa lashes out at critics

17 Jan 2023 at 14:35hrs | 1457 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

17 Jan 2023 at 14:34hrs | 819 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

17 Jan 2023 at 14:34hrs | 4854 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days