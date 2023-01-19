Man (50) rapes minor (9), offers her cucumbers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

A 50-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was sentenced to 20 years in jail after he raped his brother's daughter.

The man (name withheld) who pleaded guilty to the charge will however spend 17 years in jail after the magistrate Shingira Mutiro suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutors told the court that on January 13 he raped his brother's daughter who dodged her mother to ask for cucumbers at the convict's house.The convict persuaded the minor to have sex with him and she agreed.He raped her once and bought her silence with cucumbers.When the minor went to her mother's place she never told anyone.The matter came to light on January 16 when the girl was sent to collect salt at the convict's house and she refused saying she was raped.The mother escorted the minor to the police station to file a police report leading to the arrest of the convict.