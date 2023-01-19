Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to hand over Parly's Delimitation report to ZEC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is today expected to hand over to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), a report by Parliament on the preliminary Delimitation report of electoral ward and constituency boundaries produced by the elections management body last month.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday handed over the report to the President at State House for onward submission to ZEC as required by law.

The hand over was witnessed by the Deputy President of Senate, Lieutenant General Mike Nyambuya (Retired), Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Acting Clerk of Parliament Ms Hellen Dingane.

The report by Parliament was produced from the report by the ad hoc committee it constituted from all political parties in the august House, to analyse ZEC's preliminary report.

It also contains  concerns raised by legislators during debate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In his remarks after receiving the report, President Mnangagwa said he would hand it over to ZEC today.

"I must hand over this report to ZEC within 14 days (from the date it was submitted to Parliament) and the 14th day is tomorrow, so I will hand over the report to ZEC," he said.

The report was tabled in Parliament on January 6.

Speaking to journalists, Advocate Mudenda said: "As was indicated by His Excellency the President, he said he will hand it over to ZEC tomorrow (today) so that the constitutional processes as laid out in Section 161 of the Constitution are complied with.

"Once they receive the report from Parliament, ZEC will, hopefully, consider it, digest it and then after that they will produce the final report which they will hand over to His Excellency the President and thereafter, after 14 days of that hand over, His Excellency will gazette the final report as required by the Constitution," said Advocate Mudenda.

He also said Parliament had thoroughly scrutinised the preliminary delimitation report by ZEC.

"The debate was quite robust, we had an ad-hoc committee selected from both Houses and this committee did an excellent piece of work by coming up with a critical analysis and recommendations arising from their digestion of ZEC's preliminary delimitation report.

"And that ad-hoc committee report was tabled in both Houses, debated on January 18 in the Senate and they adopted the report, whereas in the National Assembly

they continued debate on the following day and finally also adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee as the report of the Parliament of Zimbabwe," he added.

In the report, the ad-hoc committee said ZEC failed to follow procedures that include delimiting some ward boundaries below the maximum and minimum thresholds as stipulated by the Constitution and also noted that it did not provide sufficient information to justify the changes in ward and constituency boundaries it made.

Parliamentarians that contributed to the debate echoed similar sentiments raised by the ad-hoc committee citing situations that occurred in their respective constituencies and recommended that ZEC consider their concerns when coming up with the final report.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Scud to be revived

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt, white farmers head for showdown

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

ConCourt refuses to hear constituency boundaries case

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man (50) rapes minor (9), offers her cucumbers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Rimbi, Zebra Kiss buses lose operators' licenses after fatal accident

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

HIV positive rapist nabbed

15 hrs ago | 869 Views

Teen (18) rapes biological sister (10)

15 hrs ago | 775 Views

'O' Level exam cheat ordered to perform 140 hours unpaid work

19 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mliswa calls ex-finance minister 'bipolar, lunatic and a criminal'

19 hrs ago | 3769 Views

ConCourt hears case by Zanu-PF activist that could upend delimitation

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Police protects Minister Kazembe's hitman

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Alert Missing person

19 Jan 2023 at 08:18hrs | 1826 Views

Chamisa to reverse July Moyo directives

19 Jan 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1924 Views

Zimbabweans targeted by Operation Dudula members

19 Jan 2023 at 07:45hrs | 3588 Views

Chiwenga should act on health licence fees

19 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 654 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers supporters to register en masse

19 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1145 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator in human trafficking storm

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 651 Views

Chamisa says politicians behind police brutality

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 549 Views

Cop killer's family pleads for forgiveness

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1160 Views

Zimdollar further depreciates US$

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1053 Views

'Detained CCC activists denied food'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 305 Views

Makandiwa says 'Mind your own business'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 966 Views

Zimbabwe slams Western media onslaught

19 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 297 Views

Zimbabwe police warn drivers over speeding

19 Jan 2023 at 07:26hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe introduces technical high schools

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1246 Views

Zimbabwe police to 'shoot to kill' armed robbers

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1010 Views

Woman gives birth in shop

18 Jan 2023 at 21:02hrs | 1198 Views

Businessman on the run after killing patron

18 Jan 2023 at 20:56hrs | 2007 Views

Killer cop claims former colleagues hung him up all night

18 Jan 2023 at 20:52hrs | 2253 Views

Three caught with 50 kgs of dagga at roadblock

18 Jan 2023 at 20:51hrs | 700 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial stalls

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 582 Views

Form 3 pupils help classmate give birth during lessons

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days