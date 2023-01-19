Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt, white farmers head for showdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
White former commercial farmers, whose land was acquired under the land reform programme are reportedly worried about a "longer" period that the compensation process may take after Zimbabwe Government came up with new payment terms, an official said.

Last month, Government proposed new payment terms to compensate the farmers for improvements made on the farms, "completely" different from schedules outlined in the initial deal, also known as the Global Compensation Deed signed in 2020, Commercial Farmers Union president Andrew Pascoe said this week.

Under the original agreement, the farmers were to receive a total of US$3,5 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Half the money had to be paid during the first year, followed by four US$437,5 million annual instalments.

However, the Government reportedly failed to fulfil its obligation.

While Pascoe would not be drawn into disclosing finer details citing confidentiality and protocol issues, he confirmed that the new proposed terms will make the compensation process longer than the timelines in the original agreement.

"We have engaged our financial and legal advisors and our biggest worry is that the compensation was going to be much faster than the new terms," Pascoe said.

"We have proposed some safeguards, which we want included in new payment terms; we are waiting for a response from Government so that discussions can start.  

"But the major issue is that we want to see if Government can provide additional safeguards."

Calls seeking comments from Ministers of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube – who is in Davos – Switzerland and his Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development counterpart, Dr Anxious Masuka, were not answered by the time of publishing.   

However, Mthuli said in the 2023 Budget Statement in November last year the Government was still on course to raise the funds.  

He said U.S dollar Treasury bonds would be issued this year to raise US$3,15 billion.

The bonds will have maturities ranging from six to 20 years with a zero percent coupon rate in the first four years and one percent starting from the 5th year, said Mthuli.

The coupon payments will be bi-annual in March and August in United States dollars.

He said nearly US$300 million will be raised from funds from operations of Kuvimba Mining House, a local mining company in which government has 12,5 percent.

Zimbabwe embarked on the land reform programme at the turn of the millennium, an exercise that several analysts blame for decimating the country's agricultural sector.

The Government argued that the programme was meant to correct colonial imbalances since only 5 000 white commercial farmers, at the time of the exercise began, owned vast swathes of land at the expense of local people, 20 years after independence.

 The land, which constituted about 70 percent of the country's arable land, was acquired from the more than 5 000 white former commercial farmers for the purposes of resettling landless Zimbabweans
who were working and living on largely unproductive ecological regions characterised by poor rainfall patterns.

Under the country's Constitution, two types of farmers were supposed to be compensated for both land and improvements on farms and these included a group of "indigenous" Zimbabweans, or black farmers and white farmers who had land protected by Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs).

BIPPAs are agreements signed between countries, which protect the investments of foreign citizens. Zimbabwe has, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, ratified at least 12 such agreements.

The countries with which Zimbabwe has such agreements include South Africa, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland, all which had significant numbers of farmers operating in Zimbabwe before the land reform programme was instituted.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Scud to be revived

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

ConCourt refuses to hear constituency boundaries case

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Parly's Delimitation report to ZEC

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man (50) rapes minor (9), offers her cucumbers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Rimbi, Zebra Kiss buses lose operators' licenses after fatal accident

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

HIV positive rapist nabbed

15 hrs ago | 869 Views

Teen (18) rapes biological sister (10)

15 hrs ago | 775 Views

'O' Level exam cheat ordered to perform 140 hours unpaid work

19 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mliswa calls ex-finance minister 'bipolar, lunatic and a criminal'

19 hrs ago | 3769 Views

ConCourt hears case by Zanu-PF activist that could upend delimitation

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Police protects Minister Kazembe's hitman

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Alert Missing person

19 Jan 2023 at 08:18hrs | 1826 Views

Chamisa to reverse July Moyo directives

19 Jan 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1924 Views

Zimbabweans targeted by Operation Dudula members

19 Jan 2023 at 07:45hrs | 3588 Views

Chiwenga should act on health licence fees

19 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 654 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers supporters to register en masse

19 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1145 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator in human trafficking storm

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 651 Views

Chamisa says politicians behind police brutality

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 549 Views

Cop killer's family pleads for forgiveness

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1160 Views

Zimdollar further depreciates US$

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1053 Views

'Detained CCC activists denied food'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 305 Views

Makandiwa says 'Mind your own business'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 966 Views

Zimbabwe slams Western media onslaught

19 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 297 Views

Zimbabwe police warn drivers over speeding

19 Jan 2023 at 07:26hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe introduces technical high schools

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1246 Views

Zimbabwe police to 'shoot to kill' armed robbers

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1010 Views

Woman gives birth in shop

18 Jan 2023 at 21:02hrs | 1198 Views

Businessman on the run after killing patron

18 Jan 2023 at 20:56hrs | 2007 Views

Killer cop claims former colleagues hung him up all night

18 Jan 2023 at 20:52hrs | 2253 Views

Three caught with 50 kgs of dagga at roadblock

18 Jan 2023 at 20:51hrs | 700 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial stalls

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 582 Views

Form 3 pupils help classmate give birth during lessons

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days