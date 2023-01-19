Man kills father, castrates corpse

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Nyamandlovu man allegedly strangled his father, castrated the body with a blunt object before further dismembering it and stashing it in a maize field.Police are hunting for Effort Nothoenhle Dube (29) who was heard shouting in high-pitched voice saying: "I want to kill my father!"He allegedly killed Makhosi King Dube (69) in cold blood and cut-off his tongue, his arms and left his scrotum hanging loosely.A motive is yet to be established for the blood-curdling attack that occurred last Saturday.A villager who requested not to be named and stays at Seafield Estate village in Nyamandlovu said he heard Effort shouting that he wanted to kill his father."I took that lightly as I thought he was under the influence of booze," said the neighbour who appeared to have goosebumps at the recollection.The villager said while he was warming himself at the fireplace at his homestead in the evening he heard the same voice repeating the same words: "I want to kill him today!"He said he ignored the homicidal threat again and retired to bed.The following day at around 6AM the neighbour went to check on Dube's father at his home but he could not find him. Upon checking around his yard he stumbled on his lifeless body in the maize field."As I looked closely at the body, shock gripped me as I discovered that the tongue was cut-off, his arms were chopped-off and were missing and the scrotum was cut and left hanging loosely," said the shaken source.The source said there were scratch marks around the elderly man's neck.Effort has not been seen in the village since the callous killing.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said: "Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect may contact investigations officer Constable Ndlovu on 0718001209 or Nyamandlovu police station on 0292-821306 or call Bulawayo offices on 029- 60358 or reach out to any station."Alternatively, he said, anyone with information can deposit in any police suggestion box if they wished to remain anonymous.