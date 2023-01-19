Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glendale woman who failed to accept her husband's cheating habbits decided to end her life after she burnt him with hot cooking oil.

Sinikiwe Sombrero (40) committed suicide by drinking poison after she scalded her husband Kudzai Netsiwe (38).Sources familier with the incident said the wife discovered that her husband was cheating on her and when she asked him about the matter he remained silent.She subsquently boiled cooking oil and scalded him on his face and chest.When the husband screamed for help he consumed poison.Neighbors came and rushed the two to Concession hospital where the wife died upon admission.The husband is currently nursing injuries at Concession hospital.