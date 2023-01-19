Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HUNDREDS of industrial workers in Harare's busy Workington area have been laid off by different companies struggling to operate due to an electricity crisis that has seen the area going almost a month without power.

Companies have reduced their workforce to cut down on wage bills.

They have been using generators since December 28 when one of power utility ZESA's sub-power stations blew up.

Alan Dreyer, who owns Wood Take, said some businesses were set to pay the remainder of employees in their books despite not having been productive the whole month.

"I have about 30 employees and the same number at my sister company. There has not been any power since we opened this year but I assure you they will be expecting their salaries at the end of the month despite the situation," said Dreyer.

"If only we could get communication as to when ZESA expects to reconnect us for planning purposes.

A ZESA engineer on site said he could not comment on the matter.

Further inquiries revealed that the head office had not started the process of fixing the station.

"I cannot give you a specific date, but we will just have to see where we would be by next week Friday," he said.

Reports received by NewZimbabwe.com indicate that the power utility does not have all components needed to fix the station.

The parts are accessible in South Africa and are yet to be ordered.

The area in question houses millers of wheat and maize, one of Harare's largest sugar refineries and other key industries.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the area most gates were locked. Only security guards manning premises could be seen while others have taken the three weeks opportunity to thoroughly clean their premises.

"We cannot afford to use generators because of our heavy duty machinery, so all operations at most of the industries have been stopped.

"The issue is mainly on payment of salaries, some employers have already started laying off workers with no pay because there is no production.

"All downstream businesses which survive based on the presence of our employees, such as restaurants, have been affected too," said another employer who preferred anonymity.

Zimbabwe is already reeling from an electricity crisis that has seen load-shedding of up to18 hours as a result of depreciated water levels at its main Kariba Hydro power plant.

Contributions from Hwange Thermal Power Station have been intermittent due to old machinery at the site.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Scud to be revived

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa govt, white farmers head for showdown

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

ConCourt refuses to hear constituency boundaries case

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Parly's Delimitation report to ZEC

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man (50) rapes minor (9), offers her cucumbers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Rimbi, Zebra Kiss buses lose operators' licenses after fatal accident

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

HIV positive rapist nabbed

15 hrs ago | 869 Views

Teen (18) rapes biological sister (10)

15 hrs ago | 775 Views

'O' Level exam cheat ordered to perform 140 hours unpaid work

19 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mliswa calls ex-finance minister 'bipolar, lunatic and a criminal'

19 hrs ago | 3769 Views

ConCourt hears case by Zanu-PF activist that could upend delimitation

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Police protects Minister Kazembe's hitman

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Alert Missing person

19 Jan 2023 at 08:18hrs | 1826 Views

Chamisa to reverse July Moyo directives

19 Jan 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1924 Views

Zimbabweans targeted by Operation Dudula members

19 Jan 2023 at 07:45hrs | 3588 Views

Chiwenga should act on health licence fees

19 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 654 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers supporters to register en masse

19 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1145 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator in human trafficking storm

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 651 Views

Chamisa says politicians behind police brutality

19 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 549 Views

Cop killer's family pleads for forgiveness

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1160 Views

Zimdollar further depreciates US$

19 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 1053 Views

'Detained CCC activists denied food'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 305 Views

Makandiwa says 'Mind your own business'

19 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 966 Views

Zimbabwe slams Western media onslaught

19 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 297 Views

Zimbabwe police warn drivers over speeding

19 Jan 2023 at 07:26hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe introduces technical high schools

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1246 Views

Zimbabwe police to 'shoot to kill' armed robbers

18 Jan 2023 at 21:26hrs | 1010 Views

Woman gives birth in shop

18 Jan 2023 at 21:02hrs | 1198 Views

Businessman on the run after killing patron

18 Jan 2023 at 20:56hrs | 2007 Views

Killer cop claims former colleagues hung him up all night

18 Jan 2023 at 20:52hrs | 2252 Views

Three caught with 50 kgs of dagga at roadblock

18 Jan 2023 at 20:51hrs | 700 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial stalls

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 582 Views

Form 3 pupils help classmate give birth during lessons

18 Jan 2023 at 20:50hrs | 857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days