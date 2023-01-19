Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator, Vincent Tsvangirai, has poured cold water on rumours circulating that he has jumped ship to join the ruling party, Zanu-PF.Thursday, social media was awash with rumours that Tsvangirai – son of MDC founding member, the late Morgan Tsvangirai- had joined Zanu-PF as a sign of displeasure against MDC leader, Douglas Mwonzora.Tsvangirai had been rumoured to be among alleged opposition members who had deferred to Zanu-PF.Tsvangirai rebuffed the rumours, labelling them as "cheap political gimmick" from Zanu-PF members."I am just as surprised as everyone else. I just saw a small circular on social media. The next thing I saw was Zanu-PF running with it. I have not spoken to anyone from Zanu-PF that I am interested in joining them or anything like that," said Vincent Tsvangirai.Rumours come on the back of MDC having been plunged into turmoil as factionalism and discontent rocks the erstwhile main opposition party.Earlier this week, MDC leadership suspended senior members of the party over "gross misconduct".The seven suspended members have been vocal against Mwonzora, who usurped power from Thokozani Khupe in controversial circumstances.The senior members denounced last month's underwhelming congress, accusing Mwonzora of dictatorial practices.Tsvangirai said he had been roped into the Zanu-PF five million votes agenda by "overzealous" supporters."It is not a secret that I have been very critical about Mwonzora for some time now. I also have been critical of the congress, well the supposed congress. I am not too bothered about it. I have had accusations of going to Zanu-PF. I am not bothered by it. Why would I go to Zanu-PF? What is there for me? " he said.