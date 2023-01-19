Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vigilant police conducting stop and searches have on Monday, 16 January 2023 around 03:45, nabbed a Zimbabwean tanker driver aged 47, employed by a trucking company.He was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and failure to declare goods (diesel) for importation.Members of Middleburg Flying Squad reportedly stopped the tanker which was fully loaded with diesel at Middleburg Toll Plaza.Police then requested documentation for the load, but they were reportedly given documents indicating that the load was already delivered in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 11 January 2023.A foul play was suspected which led police to take the driver, tanker and the load to the police station for further questioning.When police were still busy with investigation, the owner of the tanker aged 44 arrived at the police station. He offered to pay an undisclosed amount of cash in exchange of the release of his tanker and its load.According to information, the tanker owner left the police station and moments later returned with cash and tried to bribe the police.He was immediately arrested for alleged bribery. The two are expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court today, 18 January 2023 facing the said charges.The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela was overwhelmed with the arrest and praised members for the stunt displayed against corruption and crime in general.