Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

by Staff reporter
16 mins ago | Views
Former MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri and six party allies suspended recently over a slew of alleged misdemeanours, have declared their ouster was illegal, further questioning party leader Douglas Mwonzora's legitimacy.

Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara, and Edwin Kakora were all suspended by the opposition Monday for allegedly violating the party's constitution, holding unofficial meetings, and undermining the party's democratic processes.

In an internal memo addressed to the party's national chairperson Solomon Chikohwero, the seven claimed that their suspension by the Mwonzora camp was illegal and vowed to continue performing their party duties.

In rejecting their suspension, they cited sections of MDC's constitution which states that the president and national chairperson are elected in a congress, and that since no congress was held, the party's presidency, national chairperson, and Standing Committee positions were all vacant.

"As per 6.4.4.1 of the MDC Constitution, The President and National Chairman of the party together with the rest of the Standing Committee office bearers shall be elected at Congress.

"Since no congress has been held according to the tenets of the party constitution, the offices stipulated in 6.4.4.1 are deemed to remain vacant.

"Any individual seeking to usurp powers vested in 6.4.4.1 is acting ultra-vires the party constitution and any actions, announcements, or representations from such individuals are null and void," argued the politicians.

MDC spokesperson Witness Dube accused the seven officials of leaking the matter to the media to try and buy some unnecessary attention.

Dube said the fact that the suspended officials thought of writing to Chikohwero, whom they argue was illegally occupying his party job as chair, demonstrated that they were only playing to the gallery.

"We will not be drawn to argue on our constitution in the media because this is what these attention seekers will derive satisfaction from.

"The fact that they recognise a chairperson they consider to have been elected illegally shows that they are only playing to the gallery, and may be afraid of appearing before the disciplinary hearing.

"The party will comment after their case has been properly considered in accordance with our constitutional provisions," said Dube.

According to inside sources, the seven suspended leaders were unofficially fired from the party for questioning Mwonzora's leadership, and the pending disciplinary action was merely a formality for the opposition to save face in public.

The suspended leaders are said to be now working on a strategy to challenge their suspension and Mwonzora's leadership.

They blame the ambitious opposition leader for the party's unpopularity and poor results in last year's by-elections.

Source - zimlive

