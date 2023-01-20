Girl (8) gives birth

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The 8-year-old Bindura girl who fell pregnant after being raped gave birth to a baby girl yesterday at Bindura provincial hospital.

According to hospital officials, she gave birth to a baby girl through caesarean section"The patient was taken to theatre and around 10 to 9 a caesarean section was performed and our client deliver a baby girl. Currently, our client is stable and receiving post-op care and the baby is stable receiving neo-natal care," said the official.Upon discharge, the girl will be released into the custody of the social welfare department.The girl who was initially mistaken to be 9 years of age is believed to have been raped and fell pregnant. She underwent puberty earlier than usual and her pregnancy was unearthed by alert school authorities who took her for medical examinations.However, cases of minors falling pregnant are on the rise.