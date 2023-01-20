Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Teachers4ED, an association of teachers widely known to be supporting President Mnangagwa's bid for re-election in 2023 is a trade union organisation and teachers are free to attend its meetings during working hours, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro has said.

Ndoro said this in response to questions raised in connection with several teachers and school heads who attended a Zanu PF orientation meeting organised for ED affiliates on Wednesday at a time that they were supposed to be in class. The meeting was held in Masvingo.

"As a Ministry, we recognise Teachers4ED as a union and as such members are allowed to participate in its activities as long as they undertake proper clearance procedures from their work stations," said Ndoro.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president, Takavafira Zhou however, disagreed with Ndoro and said the teachers' grouping is not a union. He said all unions have a constitution and are registered with the Ministry of Labour.

He described the Ministry's stance as null and void. He also said that Teachers4ED cannot be a union because it does not represent the interests of teachers. Unlike other unions Teachers4ED groups together employers and workers with school headmasters being the leaders.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylette Mhike reiterated what Ndoro said and said people should not confuse the ED acronym with Emmerson Mnangagwa. She said that ED stands for Economic Development.

"Teachers for ED is not a union. Unions are registered with the Ministry of Labour and remember this so called union does not in any way stand for teachers' plight," said Zhou.

The meeting that the teachers attended was an orientation event which was superintended over by Masvingo Zanu PF political commissar, Brain Munyoro hence many people think Teachers4ED is a political outfit fronting Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2023 election campaign. There were 24 other ED affiliates including Health Ambassadors for ED, Pastors for ED, Cross Border Traders for ED, Mahwindi for ED at the meeting.

Prominent teachers at the meeting were the Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira's wife, Euphrasia who is a teacher at Gaths Mine Primary in Mashava and Mucheke Christian College head, Edmore Muresherwa. The teachers like all others in the gathering were doing Zanu PF slogans at the meeting.

Teachers from across the education sector have been complaining that the ED grouping is being used to victimise non-members. They allege that non-members were being left out of workshops, training programmes or any other Government programmes that may have some financial windfall.

"There is a lot of insecurity among teachers as a result of this association. Those who are not members of Teachers4ED are being sidelined in Government programmes. The education system has been turned into a political landscape and it is those teachers with political instincts who will survive and this is a death blow to education," said a teacher who declined to be named.

Source - The Mirror

Must Read

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 155 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

4 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hexco results out

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

14 hrs ago | 908 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

14 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

21 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

22 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1740 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2181 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2406 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1613 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1358 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1571 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 2823 Views

Scud to be revived

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1207 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1043 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 383 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1596 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 379 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1039 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 323 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 785 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 183 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 245 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days