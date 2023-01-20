Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Traditional musician Ginatsia "Jah Lemmy" Nyanhete of Guruve Arts marimba ensemble has mourned the late renowned Mbira artiste Stella Chiweshe who passed on yesterday.

Chiweshe died at her house in Kuwadzana after a long illness.She was 76.Jah Lemmy said he learnt a lot from Chiweshe and she has always been his role model."As I was growing up I used to admire Mbuya Stella Chiweshe and I got a lot of inspiration from her, as traditional musicians we are saddened by her death and our genre will never be the same without her," Jah Lemmy said.Another Mbira artiste Vee Mhofu of dziva rembira also mourned Chiweshe on social media saying they have been robbed of a guru.The late Mbira Maestro is renowned for a number of popular compositions which gained international acclaim, including "Huya Uzowona," which served as the theme song for the wildly popular yesteryear comedy series Gringo.She was married to Peter Reich, a German NationalShe was internationally known for her singing and playing of the mbira dzavadzimu, a traditional instrument in Zimbabwe.She learned to play mbira from 1966 to 1969 when even fewer females played the instrument.