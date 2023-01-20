Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Traditional musician Ginatsia "Jah Lemmy" Nyanhete of Guruve Arts marimba ensemble has mourned the late renowned Mbira artiste Stella Chiweshe who passed on yesterday.


Chiweshe died at her house in Kuwadzana after a long illness.

She was 76.

Jah Lemmy said he learnt a lot from Chiweshe and she has always been his role model.

"As I was growing up I used to admire Mbuya Stella Chiweshe and I got a lot of inspiration from her, as traditional musicians we are saddened by her death and our genre will never be the same without her," Jah Lemmy said.

Another Mbira artiste Vee Mhofu of dziva rembira also mourned Chiweshe on social media saying they have been robbed of a guru.

The late  Mbira Maestro is renowned for a number of popular compositions which gained international acclaim, including "Huya Uzowona," which served as the theme song for the wildly popular yesteryear comedy series Gringo.

She was married to Peter Reich, a German NationalShe was internationally known for her singing and playing of the mbira dzavadzimu, a traditional instrument in Zimbabwe.

She learned to play mbira from 1966 to 1969 when even fewer females played the instrument.

Source - Byo24news

Must Read

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

8 hrs ago | 1781 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

8 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

9 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

9 hrs ago | 765 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

9 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Hexco results out

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

9 hrs ago | 247 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

10 hrs ago | 828 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

19 hrs ago | 895 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

19 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

20 Jan 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1127 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

20 Jan 2023 at 14:06hrs | 983 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1804 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2220 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2421 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1637 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1386 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1577 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 3062 Views

Scud to be revived

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1232 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1053 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 386 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1624 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 381 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1054 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 327 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 803 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days