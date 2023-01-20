Minister Soda in stock theft storm

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani

Police in Muzarabani are up in arms with Energy Minister Zhemu Soda who is also Muzarabani North legislator.

In a police document gleaned by Bulawayo24.com the police allege Soda wants farmers in Muzarabani to buy and sell cattle without licences.The document states that Soda called for a stock theft clearance meeting in Muzarabani on January 6 and the meeting was attended by local leaders, President's office, Vetenary department and ZANU PF youths led by Emmerson Raradza."The agenda was of the meeting was a single one to look into the cattle clearance process that has caused suffering to cattle farmers," reads part of the document.The document further claims that Soda told one Guruve Supritendent Chiyangwa that he wanted local farmers in Muzarabani to be allowed to buy and sell cattle without licences since most of them were unemployed.Supritendent Chiyangwa denied Soda's suggestion saying the cattle clearing process was an organisational process and he coud not change it himself.However, Chief Hwata of Muzarabani together with Muzarabani District Development Coodinator John Chihobo spoke highly of the police clearance process at the meeting.Stock theft is rife in Muzarabani and Mbire districts.