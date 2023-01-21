Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Power struggles have escalated as the Mwonzora-led MDC-T is headed to another split after its deputy Elias Mudzuri is going to resist any attempt to expel him.Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Mashonaland West province chairperson Gift Konjana, Masvingo province chairperson John Nyika, US province chairperson Den Moyo, secretary for Education, Edwin Dzambara and national executive member Edwin Kakora were slapped with suspensions last week.The former Harare mayor poured his heart out on Twitter and revealed that an MDC-T national council meeting held yesterday in Harare was meant to expel him from the party."I am reliably informed that today the illegitimate MDC national council will expel me from the party," he said."How can a founder member be expelled for insisting that leaders must always be chosen by the base structures and not the elite and for merely chatting with customers at Duriro Bar."Mudzuri owns Duriro Bar in Harare, he said he could not be chased away from a party he "founded"."They may expel me on paper, but I will remain MDC," he said."I believe in MDC principles. You should be asking Mwonzora why they have abandoned the MDC tradition."They should have consulted the people. No one is bigger than an institution."The council has taken its powers too far."The council has no power to override the congress and a congress must start from the ward. If I am the one who is wrong the people should judge. It is the masses who should judge."Mwonzora's spokesperson Lloyd Damba dismissed Mudzuri's claims that he was a founding member of the MDC.Damba said Mudzuri was afraid of the outcome of the council before it was proclaimed because he knew he was guilty."As for now he is on suspension pending investigations and until then let's wait for the national council to deliberate and resolve then we take it from there," he said.