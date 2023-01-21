Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described the late iconic songstress, Stella Chiweshe, as a cultural ambassador who worked hard to preserve Zimbabwe's culture and promote the country's traditional music on the global stage.

The musician, who pioneered and popularised the Mbira Dzavadzimu music genre, died at her Kuwadzana home on Friday after battling cancer.

She was 76.

Government will foot her funeral costs after she was granted a State-assisted funeral.

The Mbira Dzavadzimu music proponent rose to global acclaim on the back of her uniquely Zimbabwean sound.

In a statement, Acting President Chiwenga said he had learnt of Mbuya Chiweshe's passing with a deep sense of sorrow.

"Mbuya Chiweshe played a huge role in the preservation, celebration as well as taking Zimbabwean culture on to the global stage through her Mbira Dzavadzimu music," said Acting President Chiwenga.

"Today, the rest of the world is acquainted to mbira music and Zimbabwean culture, thanks, in part, to the works of Mbuya Chiweshe.

"As Government, we view her international success marked by international music awards not only as recognition of her talent but as a celebration of Zimbabwean culture.

"Thanks to the immortality of music, the world will continue to celebrate Zimbabwean culture beyond the life of Mbuya Chiweshe, and, as Zimbabweans, we can only be proud of this global acclaim that she has and will continue to bring us."

Acting President Chiwenga said the late musician helped inspire Zimbabwean's quest for freedom.

"Having started her musical journey as far back as the 1960s at a time the colonial Government frowned at the mbira instrument, which they viewed as an instrument of rebellion and one of spiritual inspiration towards the attainment of independence, Mbuya Chiweshe's music played a role in inspiring freedom fighters.

"Let me also take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President Dr ED Mnangagwa for granting this great ambassador of our culture and our music a State-assisted funeral."

Zimbabwe, he said, was poorer without Mbuya Chiweshe.

In a statement announcing the decision to accord the inspirational musician a State-assisted funeral, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said: "The Acting President, Dr Constantino Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga, after consultation with His Excellency President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has announced that Government has granted the late music icon and Mbira Dzavadzimu player, Mbuya Stella Rambisai Chiweshe, a State-assisted funeral.

"This means all the costs related to her interment will be assumed by the State.

"His Excellency the President, who is on leave, and the Acting President extend their deepest, heartfelt condolences to the entire Chiweshe and Reich families on this, their saddest loss."

He said the late musician epitomised Zimbabwe's cultural excellence through the Mbira Dzavadzimu genre, which she successfully took to the international stage.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Mr Nicholas Moyo thanked the Government for the recognition.

"For us, we are grateful for this recognition; its confirmed, and we would like to thank the Government for that," he said.

"The seriousness that the Government is showing to the industry is greatly appreciated.

"It's not like there is a crisis or that artists cannot cater for themselves, but it's an honour and recognition from Government, and, once again, we are grateful for that."

Mr Moyo said burial arrangements will be finalised upon the arrival into the country of Mbuya Chiweshe's eldest daughter.

Separately, the Zimbabwe Music Awards described the late Mbuya Chiweshe as a renowned mbira player, musician and cultural ambassador who single-handedly made it possible for the girl-child to play the mbira instrument when it was associated with men only.

"She unapologetically took our music and culture to the world and raised the Zimbabwean flag high and proud.

"Today, she leaves not only a musical legacy, but a legacy of humility and humanity, Ubuntu."

Stella Rambisai Nekati Chiweshe was born on July 8, 1946 in Mujumi Village, Mhondoro, Zimbabwe.

She was internationally known for her singing and playing mbira, an art which she learned between 1966 and 1969.

Mbuya Chiweshe performed numerous times in Germany and also participated in the WOMAD Festival (1994 in the United States, 1995 in Australia, and 2006 in Spain). In 2004, she toured England with her daughter.

Mbuya Chiweshe was married to Peter Reich, a German national.

Source - The Sunday Mail

