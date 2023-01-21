Latest News Editor's Choice


18 000 teachers get school fees support

by Staff reporter
The Government, through the Public Service Commission (PSC), has processed more than $820 million in school fees payments for children of 18 794 teachers.

To date, the PSC has processed applications for over 41 000 children of teachers in primary and secondary schools countrywide.

The deadline for submission of applications for the current term has been set for Monday next week.

Payment for all approved applications will be made before the beginning of the second term.

In a statement, PSC Secretary to the Service Commissions Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the Government was committed to improving working conditions of all public sector workers.

"Following engagement in the context of the Joint National Negotiating Council in 2022, Government resolved to extend allowances to pay school fees for children of teaching parents in both primary and secondary schools," said Dr Choruma.

The school fees allowance facility, she added, caters for up to a maximum of three biological children of teaching parents.

"After a conscientious process of working out the modalities of operationalising the scheme, Government is pleased to announce that its intended support to teachers in putting their children through school is now well underway."

As of January 4, 2023, the Salary Service Bureau had processed $827 847 387,81 for 41 194 children of 18 794 teaching parents under the second fees allowance.

Applications for school fees allowances, Dr Choruma added, should be submitted to the PSC offices by January 30, May 15 and September 15 for the first, second and final terms, respectively.

"The onus lies with the applicants to ensure that their applications are submitted by the dates indicated. Late applications will not be processed," she said.

Last year, Government disbursed $2,7 billion towards the payment of tuition fees for 106 000 children.

The biggest chunk of the $4,2 trillion 2023 Budget — about $2,2 trillion — has been reserved for the public sector wage bill to cushion civil servants from the negative impact of global and domestic economic shocks.

"The 2023 National Budget has a provision of $2,2 trillion for employment costs, inclusive of grant-aided institutions and pensioners, medical aid and pension contribution," said Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube while presenting the 2023 Budget.

"This amount includes $659,4 billion and $336,5 billion for the salaries and allowances for education and health sectors, respectively,'' he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

