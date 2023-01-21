Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
Police are investigating leads linking former police detective Jaison Muvevi to six other murder cases that took place in and around Harare and Chitungwiza over the past three years.

The 42-year-old is presently before the courts facing four murder charges after he reportedly gunned down three people — a senior police officer, a bartender and faith healer — in Hwedza on January 13.

He also faces two attempted murder charges.

On Friday, prosecutors added another murder charge after detectives investigating the Hwedza shootings established that Muvevi could have been behind the killing of another man in Harare last year.

Police believe the same weapon used by Muvevi was the one used to fatally shoot Nyarai Round in Eastlea on November 19.

Sources close to the investigations told The Sunday Mail yesterday that the weapon in question is said to have been linked to six other murders dating back to 2020.

Bullet casings obtained from the respective crime scenes as evidence have been sent for forensic ballistic analysis to ascertain whether they were discharged from Muvevi's firearm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the new development.

He could, however, not be drawn into disclosing more details.

"We are looking at the possibility that Muvevi could have committed other cases using his firearm," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"Right now, we are in the process of verifying with the ballistic analysis.

"Remember, through the ballistic analysis, we managed to link him to the murder which happened on November 19 last year. We are certainly looking at that possibility."

Police, he said, would give an update once the ballistic analysis has been completed.

However, a senior police source privy to the case said there could be a breakthrough in as many as six other unresolved homicide cases.

"Evidence on the ground has linked him to a number of murders in Harare and Chitungwiza," said the source.

"There are traces of evidence showing that some murder cases were committed using the same firearm that was used on the Hwedza victims . . .

"At the moment, I can't reveal the cases we are looking at because that can jeopardise investigations . . . We are waiting for ballistic evidence on several cases we suspect him of."

Last week, Muvevi appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure and was remanded in custody to February 6.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

It is the State's case that he killed Round (33) of Domboshava, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, Hwedza officer-in-charge Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a bartender at Ruzema Bottle Store, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza.

He also allegedly tried to kill Tendai Mugova, a police officer at the Hwedza camp, and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School, where he took a detour to look for food during his attempted escape to Mozambique.

The court heard that on November 19 last year, at around 9.30pm, Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Round at Clan Court in Eastlea, Harare.

Muvevi reportedly approached the two and fatally shot Round once on the head for no apparent reason.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

US$275m for new GMB silos

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

36 mins ago | 24 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

18 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

19 hrs ago | 241 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 hrs ago | 3609 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 hrs ago | 345 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

22 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2091 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 856 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2889 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3205 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 480 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 287 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 483 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4115 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 555 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 752 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 353 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 80 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

21 Jan 2023 at 08:24hrs | 449 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

21 Jan 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2316 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 383 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 85 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

21 Jan 2023 at 08:22hrs | 444 Views

Hexco results out

21 Jan 2023 at 08:22hrs | 146 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

21 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 226 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

21 Jan 2023 at 08:20hrs | 716 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

21 Jan 2023 at 08:01hrs | 393 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

21 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1433 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 954 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 1171 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 492 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

20 Jan 2023 at 22:25hrs | 1051 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

20 Jan 2023 at 22:24hrs | 798 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

20 Jan 2023 at 22:24hrs | 1759 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

20 Jan 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1232 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

20 Jan 2023 at 14:06hrs | 1057 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1923 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2260 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2445 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1678 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1450 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days