Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
Relations between Zimbabwe and China are set to be further deepened this year for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries, President Mnangagwa has said.

China celebrates its New Year, dubbed the Lunar New Year, today.

It is based on cycles of the moon and falls on a different day each year — usually between late January and the middle of February.

In China, the Lunar New Year celebrations are characterised by festivities known as the Spring Festival.

They run for 15 days and are considered the country's most important holiday.

In a congratulatory message to the Chinese community, President Mnangagwa said the festivities, which are recognised by more than a billion people worldwide, are an opportunity to reflect on growing ties between Harare and Beijing.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you warm congratulations on the advent of the Chinese Lunar New Year that marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity," he said.

"I am further delighted that the new season offers an opportunity to solidify the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between our two countries and peoples."

The President offered his best wishes to China.

"I wish you good health, prosperity and every success in the New Year," he said.

China — through its government, as well as private firms — has bankrolled several key economic projects in Zimbabwe, including Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden and the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Speaking on Friday at an event to mark the Lunar New Year, China's charge d'affaires in Zimbabwe Mr Cheng Yan said his country would continue creating mutually beneficial opportunities for growth in Zimbabwe.

"We express our sincere appreciation to you for the long-standing support and contribution to the development of our countries and the China-Zimbabwe friendship," he said.

"China is committed to expanding its policy of opening to the outside world and pursue mutually beneficial strategies."

Mr Cheng expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe for their continued commitment to deepening relations between the two countries.

The mutually beneficial friendship between Zimbabwe and China, he added, was unbreakable.

Mr Cheng indicated that bilateral trade between the two countries grew significantly in 2022.

"The trade between China and Zimbabwe has kept growing, with a 30 percent increase (last year) despite the (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Chinese internationals in Zimbabwe have long contributed to the economic development of Zimbabwe (as) demonstrated by the presence of overseas Chinese enterprises, institutions and nationals," he said.

In his congratulatory speech read on his behalf by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the 2023 Chinese New Year celebrations on Friday night, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said China had rendered Zimbabwe invaluable support that continues to boost the country's economic performance.

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed increased growth of investments in Zimbabwe by the Chinese government and Chinese companies. The Chinese government and business community have transferred technical expertise and created employment opportunities for tens of thousands of our people.

"The investments have helped to increase the country's Gross Domestic Product and volume of exports," he said.

It was notable, said VP Chiwenga, that Beijing has continued to call for the removal of sanctions imposed by the West on Harare.

"We are most grateful to the People's Republic of China for having joined other countries in the clarion call for the removal of these illegal measures," he said.

"As I reiterate my warm congratulations on the advent of the Chinese Lunar New Year, I wish to underline that the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe looks forward to continue working closely with the People's Republic of China to further consolidate the bilateral cooperation between our two friendly nations."

Relations between Harare and Beijing have been blossoming under President Mnangagwa's administration.

In November 2017, Zimbabwe and China upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, which is the highest level of bilateral ties.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

US$275m for new GMB silos

41 mins ago | 24 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

42 mins ago | 69 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

42 mins ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

19 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

19 hrs ago | 241 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

22 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2093 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 856 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2891 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3206 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 480 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 287 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 483 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4119 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 555 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 753 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 353 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 80 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

21 Jan 2023 at 08:24hrs | 450 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

21 Jan 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2321 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 383 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

21 Jan 2023 at 08:23hrs | 85 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

21 Jan 2023 at 08:22hrs | 444 Views

Hexco results out

21 Jan 2023 at 08:22hrs | 146 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

21 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 226 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

21 Jan 2023 at 08:20hrs | 716 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

21 Jan 2023 at 08:01hrs | 393 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

21 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1433 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 954 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 1171 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

20 Jan 2023 at 22:28hrs | 492 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

20 Jan 2023 at 22:25hrs | 1051 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

20 Jan 2023 at 22:24hrs | 798 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

20 Jan 2023 at 22:24hrs | 1760 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

20 Jan 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1232 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

20 Jan 2023 at 14:06hrs | 1057 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1923 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2260 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2445 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1678 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1450 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days