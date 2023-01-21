Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ barred from fees hike

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE feud between University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and its students has taken a new twist with High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, ordering the former not to withhold the former's results on account of non payment of tuition fees.

The UZ Students Representative Council (SRC) dragged the institution to court after tuition fees were increased with some faculties required to pay over half a million dollars in local currency.

The steep rise in tuition fees led to mass demonstrations and boycott of classes with students crying foul leading to the feud spilling into the High Court.

The students were further irked when UZ restricted access to the examination results via its online platform if the students had not settled the arrears of tuition fees they had gazetted.

Friday Chitapi ordered UZ to release examination results to relevant students with a payment plan levied on the previous semester before the fees were hiked.

In his ruling Chitapi also interdicted the hike of fees by UZ pending the court case in which the students are arguing, through their lawyer Tendai Biti, the increase was unconstitutional and unjustified.

"Pending the delivery of judgment in Case No. HC 6194/22 reserved by Hon. Chitapi Jon 30 November, 2022, the 1" respondent shall not enforce tuition fees set out in ordinance No. 63 dated 6 September, 2022.

"The 1 respondent is interdicted from withholding the release of results of the two applicants and other students represented by the 1" applicant on account of non-payment of the tuition fees set out in the ordinance.

"The first applicant's members and the second applicant shall however be required upon collection of their results to enter into payment arrangements with the first respondent in terms of which they undertake to pay the difference of the tuition fees set out in ordinance 63 and the previous semester fees levied before the ordinance. Each party bears its own cost," read the judgement.

UZ was cited as first respondent with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education education as the second respondent.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

57 mins ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Buses ban hailed

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

1 hr ago | 695 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Man steals car from church

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

22 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 Jan 2023 at 15:38hrs | 4545 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 353 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

21 Jan 2023 at 14:55hrs | 1394 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2195 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 894 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2924 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3408 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 497 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 292 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 497 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4340 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 576 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days