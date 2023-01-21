Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Seke man was Friday arraigned before the courts to answer to murder charges after he allegedly killed a fellow villager for dating a woman from their area and her minor daughter at once.

Obvious Mutake (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and was  advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He will be back in court on February 6.

It is the state case that sometime in December 2022, the deceased Edson Chiduuro proposed love to Mutake girlfriend's 15 year old daughter whilst in a relationship with the 30- year old mother.

The minor who was staying with Mutak, her uncle reported the matter to him.

On the 1st of January this year, Mutake persuaded the minor to lure the deceased to their place of residence pretending as though she had accepted his proposal.

The minor allegedly called the alleged late paedophile  man to their house and took him to a room where Mutake and his accomplice known as Tashinga Mahungu pounced on him as he was taking off his clothes.

Court herd Mutake and Mahungu assaulted the now deceased with booted feet, empty bottles and sticks accusing him of sleeping with both mother and daughter.

Court heard they "wanted to teach him a lesson."

The two severely assaulted the now deceased for close to two hours leaving him for the dead.

The suspects carried the now deceased and dumped him at Mhonda Village Cemetery and fled with his phone, trousers, and a jacket.

On the same date at 11am the now deceased was found lying  in agony with bruises all over the body and was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

However on the evening of January 1 this year, the deceased's condition deteriorated and he was rushed back to Chitungwiza Hospital by his wife.

He was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

Post mortem revealed the victim succumbed to injuries he sustained during the assault.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

57 mins ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Buses ban hailed

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

1 hr ago | 695 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Man steals car from church

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

22 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 Jan 2023 at 15:38hrs | 4545 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 353 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

21 Jan 2023 at 14:55hrs | 1394 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2195 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 894 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2924 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3408 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 497 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 292 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 497 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4340 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 576 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days