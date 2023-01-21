Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Seke man was Friday arraigned before the courts to answer to murder charges after he allegedly killed a fellow villager for dating a woman from their area and her minor daughter at once.Obvious Mutake (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.He will be back in court on February 6.It is the state case that sometime in December 2022, the deceased Edson Chiduuro proposed love to Mutake girlfriend's 15 year old daughter whilst in a relationship with the 30- year old mother.The minor who was staying with Mutak, her uncle reported the matter to him.On the 1st of January this year, Mutake persuaded the minor to lure the deceased to their place of residence pretending as though she had accepted his proposal.The minor allegedly called the alleged late paedophile man to their house and took him to a room where Mutake and his accomplice known as Tashinga Mahungu pounced on him as he was taking off his clothes.Court herd Mutake and Mahungu assaulted the now deceased with booted feet, empty bottles and sticks accusing him of sleeping with both mother and daughter.Court heard they "wanted to teach him a lesson."The two severely assaulted the now deceased for close to two hours leaving him for the dead.The suspects carried the now deceased and dumped him at Mhonda Village Cemetery and fled with his phone, trousers, and a jacket.On the same date at 11am the now deceased was found lying in agony with bruises all over the body and was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he was treated and discharged.However on the evening of January 1 this year, the deceased's condition deteriorated and he was rushed back to Chitungwiza Hospital by his wife.He was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.Post mortem revealed the victim succumbed to injuries he sustained during the assault.