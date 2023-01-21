Man steals car from church

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old Bulawayo man has been arrested after he stole a vehicle that was parked in front of a church before being involved in an accident.The suspect identified as Tatenda Mudonhi allegedly stole a Nissan Terrani Regulus vehicle which had been parked in front of an unnamed church building along Josiah Tongogara Street in Bulawayo."The vehicle had been left parked in front of the church with car keys on the ignition port while the driver's window was partially opened with the driver's door unlocked," police said in a statement.The vehicle was recovered by the police after the suspect was involved in a road traffic accident along 13th Avenue, Bulawayo."