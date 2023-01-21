Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A prominent Matabeleland South traditional leader has lashed out at people from outside the province he accused of employing poor methods of harvesting mopane worms (amacimbi) amid rampant destruction of the environment.

The province has been experiencing a rush for mopane worms since November last year.

Gwanda chief Khulumani Mathema told Sunday Southern Eye that poor and uncontrolled harvesting of mopane worms threatened the economic wellbeing of the region.

"Amacimbi have been one of the economic enablers for people in our districts," Mathema said.

"Now they (outsiders) are chopping down trees, which are the major source of mopane worms breeding.

"So one wonders why the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is not protecting our people.

"This is not the way to live; you know these people come here and do their business of collecting mopane worms and some do not even have respect because they cut down the trees.

"Another thing is they do not know the process of collecting because they are not supposed to take them when they are still on the tree, but instead they should wait until they are now moving off from the tree on their own."

The traditional leader said mopane worms should only be harvested by locals.

"The locals know how to collect the worms and understand the whole process to harvest amacimbi," Mathema added.

"My question is: Have they ever seen us going to their provinces to collect any of the things that their areas are well-known for?

"These people do not respect us and our culture, which is not fair because we no longer live peacefully.

"They should not come here because they are now ripping us off our environmental rights.

"If they want mopane worms (amacimbi) they should get them from wherever they come from not here."

He said they have tried to engage EMA officials on the issue without any success.

"EMA people do not come here and engage with us the chiefs to mobilise people so that they educate them on their environmental rights," Mathema said.

A Kaufusi villager, Reboni Noko said outsiders were leaving a trail of destruction in the process of harvesting mopane worms.

"They just come here with no knowledge of how the worms should be harvested," Noko said.

"They pollute our environment leaving plastic bags everywhere and some come with their babies leaving pampers lying around everywhere."

Another villager, Relebile Nare said they were losing patience with the "foreigners" that had taken over their area.

Matabeleland South EMA public relations officer Sithembokuhle Moyo said they were aware of the issue, but had not been empowered to intervene.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

59 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Buses ban hailed

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

1 hr ago | 704 Views

Man steals car from church

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

22 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 Jan 2023 at 15:38hrs | 4549 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 353 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

21 Jan 2023 at 14:55hrs | 1394 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2195 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 894 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2925 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3408 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 497 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 292 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 497 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4340 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 576 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days