Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba might be going through a very difficult season at Premier League side Aston Villa, but his incredible car collection suggests that away from his troubles on the football pitch, he is living his best life.Nakamba, who played for clubs in France, Netherlands and Belgium before moving to England almost four years ago, has been enduring the worst season of his professional career.The Warriors star, who turned 29 on Thursday, is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club this season.Aston Villa manager Unai Emery revealed on Thursday – the same day Nakamba was celebrating his 29th birthday – that he had told the Hwange-born star that he should find another club as he is not in his plans.Although Nakamba has been enduring a nightmarish season, the charitable Zimbabwean star remains one of the country's highestpaid sportspersons, reportedly earning around £2.2m annually.Nakamba also appears to have a fine taste for the finer things that come with earning handsomely judging by his 'Marvelous' car collection.The hardworking defensive midfielder has been spotted arriving at Aston Villa's training facilities at Bodymoor Heath in Birmingham in several top-of-the-range cars including a stunning Lamborghini Aventador as well as a Mercedes Benz CLA 250, and an AMC 063 Brabus 800 Widestar.According to the Brabus website, the monstrous ride is priced at over US$440,000, with the Aventador reportedly costing over US$500 000.Recently Nakamba was also reported to have added a hot red Ferrari 458 Italia to his expensive car collection.Villa signed Nakamba on a five-year deal from Belgian giants Club Brugge for a reported transfer fee of £11m in August 2019 and the player is contracted to the Premier League side until June next year.The lucrative contract earns the Zimbabwean defensive midfielder a whopping salary of 2.5 million euros (2.2 million pounds) per year.While Nakamba enjoys spending his money on luxurious cars, he also has a very generous heart as evidenced by his donations to children from less privileged backgrounds in the country Nakamba continues to make a huge difference in the community where he grew up.In addition to his other projects through his foundation, he is reportedly funding the construction of a £3.5 million modern sports complex — complete with two full-size football pitches in Mahatshula, close to where he grew up in Bulawayo.Aptly named the Nakamba Sports Complex, the facility will also feature an outdoor swimming pool and courts for tennis, basketball and volleyball as well as office space, a gym, on-site bedrooms and changing facilities.Last year, Nakamba funded an under-17 national tournament which enabled 400 young footballers to showcase their talents, with two teenagers securing trials at clubs in Europe.Nakamba will also host a girls' football tournament early this year.On top of all that, Nakamba and his Foundation have paid school fees for more than 1,500 children from disadvantaged communities, with plans in place now to purchase school equipment and build new classroom blocks to help those in need.