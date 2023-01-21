Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41 year old man has been arrested in Bulawayo on allegations of making a false report after he was involved in an accident last month before reporting that the vehicle had been stolen.Investigations revealed that the vehicle he was driving, a Nissan Tiida was involved in an accident and was then impounded after h fled from the scene.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."Members of the public are warned against making false reports to the Police. On January 8, 2023, Police in Bulawayo arrested Simbarashe Mativenga (41) in connection with a case of making a false report to the Police on December 26, 2022."The suspect was involved in a road traffic accident whilst driving a Nissan Tiida vehicle, AFP 7154 and fled the scene.He went to make a false report that the vehicle had been stolen," he said.Investigations by the Police revealed that the vehicle had been impounded at the accident scene.Meanwhile Police in Bulawayo have arrested Tatenda Mudonhi (22) for theft of a Nissan Terrani Regulus vehicle, which was stolen at a church along Tongogara Road on January 19, 2023.The vehicle had been left parked in front of the church with car keys on the ignition port while the driver's window was partially opened with the driver's door unlocked.The vehicle was recovered by the Police after the suspect was involved in a road traffic accident along 13th Avenue, Bulawayo.