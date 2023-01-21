Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has argued in court that it is within its rights to refuse to issue electronic copies of the voters' roll claiming recipients can tamper with them.

This comes after a local independent watchdog, Project Vote 263, took the electoral commission to the High Court for refusing to issue them with a soft copy of the roll.

Project Vote 263 contended that it was their decision whether to have a hard or soft copy and that ZEC's refusal precluded them from participating in election processes because a voters' roll is a constitutional requirement.

The watchdog argued that Section 21 (3) of the Electoral Act obliges ZEC to offer a soft copy and was unreasonable for them to offer a hard copy, which is quite expensive and voluminous.

Section 21(3) states "the Commission shall within a reasonable period of time provide any person who requests it, and who pays the prescribed fee, with a copy of any ward or constituency voters roll, either in printed or in electronic form as the person may request."

In their notice of opposition to Project Vote 263's founding affidavit, ZEC, through its Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana, said the request for the soft copy, using Section 21 (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) by the applicant, was incorrect.

"That subsection of the Electoral Act, contrary to the averred position by the Applicant, does not give rise to the absolute rights and immutable obligations expressed by the Applicant's deponent," read ZEC's opposing affidavit

Silaigwana stated that where a voters' roll is to be furnished in electronic form in terms of, inter alia, Section 21(3), the roll may be formatted so as to prevent it from being altered or otherwise tampered with, and the Respondent can impose reasonable conditions on the provision of the roll to discourage it from being used for commercial or other purposes unrelated to an election.

According to the Electoral Act Section 21(7) –"Where a voters roll is provided in electronic form in terms of subsection (3), (4) or (6), its format shall be such as allows its contents to be searched and analysed: Provided that-

(i) the roll may be formatted so as to prevent its being altered or otherwise tampered with;

(ii) the Commission may impose reasonable conditions on the provision of the roll to prevent it from being used for commercial or other purposes unconnected with an election."

These "reasonable conditions," as emphasized by ZEC, do not imply a refusal to provide a soft copy of the voters' roll, as the electoral commission is required to ensure that the copy of the voters' roll is in such a format.

According to ZEC's statement, the commission has concerns and must employ Section 21(7) to address them.

"The effect of Section 21(7) is to expand the mandate of the respondent under section 20 of the electoral act that is the mandate to keep and maintain voters roll, to include a mandate to ensure that those rolls that are kept and maintained in electronic form are I  a form that does not permit alteration of any form of tampering and to formulate conditions that prevent the misuse of the voters roll. These are all legitimate and legislated obligations of the respondent," said ZEC.

To demonstrate its concerns, ZEC cites breaches by an online team of data analysts known as Team Pachedu, which exposed a number of anomalies in the voters' roll, warning that they could lead to another disputed election in 2023.





ZEC also cites the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07) in supporting its decision not to release the voters roll, claiming provisions of Sections 13 and 18 of same act impose obligations upon the commission, "as a repository of millions of Zimbabweans personal data and information, to ensure that the data is protected from negligent or unauthorised destruction, negligent loss unauthorised alteration or access and any other unauthorised processing of the data."

However regional framework on elections and data protection, for instance the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights guidelines on access to information and elections in Africa says, "the voters' roll must be provided with the necessary details, such as full name, identity number, photograph (where it exists), gender and age of each voter and any subsequent amendments to this information."

Last year in November, ZEC charged US$187 000 for a hard copy of the voters' roll after the Election Resource Centre (ERC), an independent election watchdog, gave the commission seven-day ultimatum to release the document

Source - cite.org.zw

Must Read

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Buses ban hailed

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

5 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man steals car from church

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 302 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

11 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

11 hrs ago | 685 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

21 Jan 2023 at 18:22hrs | 795 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

21 Jan 2023 at 17:52hrs | 275 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 Jan 2023 at 15:38hrs | 5345 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 356 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

21 Jan 2023 at 14:55hrs | 1409 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2237 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 904 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2947 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3533 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 510 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 293 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 500 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days