Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
EMOTIONS ran high during the burial of former Hwedza Police Station officer-in-charge, Inspector Maxwell Hove, in Mberengwa district, Midlands province, over the weekend with the deceased's mother Loice claiming her son could have escaped cop killer Jaison Muvevi's shots had he managed to jump out of the police car which entrapped him.

She implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police to improve the working conditions of its staff, saying the police vehicle door malfunctioned, leaving her son exposed to former detective Muvevi, who shot him at close range.

Another policeman, Detective Constable Tendai Mugova, who was in the same car, managed to jump to safety, but after being shot once.

Two other victims, Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62), better known as Madzibaba Silage, and Munashe Mujanhi (20) were shot on the same day but in separate incidents in Hwedza and have since been buried in the same district.

Addressing mourners, Hove's mother said if the police force was well-equipped, the reaction team could have disarmed Muvevi before he went on the rampage, shooting people indiscriminately.

"I will never bring my son back, but I want to tell the Deputy Commissioner that I am in pain and bereaved. My child was in a police vehicle and was shot while trying to open it. Maybe if he had opened the door, he might be alive today," she said as emotions ran high at the grave side.

"I also heard that another police officer was also injured when his service rifle jammed. I urge the police to improve the conditions of service for their officers. Equip them, train them because they will be dealing with dangerous criminals," Hove's grieving mother added.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Commissioner Lorraine Chipato described the late Hove as a dedicated police officer who had served the country with distinction.

"Maxwell was a dedicated officer who rose through the ranks to be an officer-in-charge. He was part of the police force and we are all saddened by his demise," Chipato said.

Earlier in the week, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga had warned that his charges would not hesitate to shoot to kill armed criminals.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Charamba mocks Chamisa

32 mins ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

33 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

33 mins ago | 78 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

33 mins ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

34 mins ago | 98 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

34 mins ago | 25 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

34 mins ago | 89 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

35 mins ago | 45 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

35 mins ago | 57 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

36 mins ago | 14 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

13 hrs ago | 830 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

15 hrs ago | 359 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

15 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Buses ban hailed

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

15 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

15 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Man steals car from church

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

17 hrs ago | 999 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

17 hrs ago | 766 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

17 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

17 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

17 hrs ago | 448 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

18 hrs ago | 98 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

22 hrs ago | 1712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days