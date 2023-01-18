Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A FRESH wave of COVID-19 has hit three boarding schools in Mashonaland East province, with 80 students and teachers testing positive last week, NewsDay has learnt.

The development comes a fortnight after schools opened for the first term, raising fears that learning institutions could become super spreaders of the viral disease given the overcrowding that characterise most classrooms and boarding facilities throughout the country.

According to a Health ministry situational report (sitrep) dated January 20, 2023, the three schools — namely Murehwa High, Nhowe Mission and Hurungwe Primary — have since isolated the confirmed cases while surveillance tests have been intensified.

All the three are located in Murehwa district, with health officials claiming in the report that efforts to reach out to other parts of the district were being hampered by transport challenges.

According to the Health ministry report, as of Saturday, at least 40 learners at Murehwa High School were in isolation while 32 cases were recorded at Nhowe Mission with three cases being reported at Hurungwe Primary School.

At Hurungwe Primary School, two female teachers tested positive for the virus

"No admission of cases in isolation and no death has been reported," part of the report read.

Mashonaland East provincial medical director Paul Matsvimbo yesterday confirmed the cases saying the situation was under control.

"I confirm that there are COVID-19 cases and Nhowe Mission and Murewa High School. As for Hurungwe, I will check on the latest developments. The boarding schools have already implemented public health safety measures, that is isolating those who tested positive among other measures.

"The situation is under control and all those who tested positive are stable and doing well. Our health officers are on the ground monitoring the situation," Matsvimbo said.

COVID-19 national co-ordinator in the Office of the President coordinator Agnes Mahomva said it was not unusual to have cases reported in schools as the school surveillance system was strong and comprehensive.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary  Education together with the Ministry of Health implements this surveillance system very strictly. Cases which are normally identified in communities during the school holidays are, therefore, picked up by the school surveillance system once schools open.

"Government continues to urge all citizens to get vaccinated. Wear face masks properly indoors, in public transport vehicles and crowded places; Avoid crowded gatherings as well as frequently wash hands with soap and running water and or sanitise," Mahomva said.

Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said there was need to have all eligible schoolchildren vaccinated to avoid further spread of the disease.

"The COVID-19 standard operating procedures in schools should be strengthened and supported. Public schools with limited resources should also be provided with all the necessary Covid-19 preventive measures such as safe transport, uninterrupted supply of water, handwashing facilities, temperature screening gadgets, alcohol-based hand sanitisers and facemasks," he said.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro could not be reached for comment yesterday.

A Health ministry sitrep dated January 21, 2022 showed that Zimbabwe has so far recorded 261 553 positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 652 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

A report by Al Jazeera yesterday, quoting a prominent government scientist, stated that 80% of the country's population has been infected.



Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Charamba mocks Chamisa

30 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

31 mins ago | 75 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

31 mins ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

32 mins ago | 89 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

32 mins ago | 24 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

33 mins ago | 32 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

34 mins ago | 12 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

34 mins ago | 61 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

12 hrs ago | 892 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

13 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

15 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Buses ban hailed

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

15 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

15 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man steals car from church

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

17 hrs ago | 997 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

17 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

17 hrs ago | 448 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

18 hrs ago | 98 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

22 hrs ago | 1709 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days