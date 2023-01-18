Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF benefactor and prominent gold dealer Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya's gold operations at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, have been closed by the Environmental Management Agency (Ema) following reports of numerous fatal accidents involving artisanal miners.

Sakupwanya through his company Better Brands Mining has been defying Ema's directive to stop operations until civic groups threatened to picket at the mine.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), Ziva Community Empowerment Trust, and Penhalonga Youth Development Ratepayers Trust claimed  that 100 artisanal have died at Sakupwanya's mine since 2020.

Sakupwanya is a key Zanu-PF member and is expected to finance the ruling party's 2023 election campaign.

He has also been previously pictured with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Sakupwanya has become the biggest gold dealer in the country amid reports that he was using his close links with the First Family.

He is also the ruling party's councillor for Mabvuku-Tafara in Harare.

NewsDay is in possession of a letter written by Better Brands dated January 20, 2023, confirming the company's decision to halt operations in compliance with Ema's directives.

"Better Brands hereby advises its valued stakeholders that all surface mining operations shall be suspended with immediate effect due to the concerns about the increased number of fatalities, and environmental degradation.

"Better Brands Mining shall take this opportunity to restructure and rehabilitate the mining field in preparation for the resumption of surface and underground mining," the letter read.

But CRD director James Mupfumi said the temporary stoppage was meant to hoodwink the world into believing that Sakupwanya respects the rule of law.

"It is a temporary ban meant to fool the country from demanding accountability. It has happened twice with lies on promises to return to safe mining practices. We are approaching the government and Parliament to summon Better Brands.

"If the government fails to heed our call, we are approaching the United Nations (UN) human rights to express our concern on government's failure to protect citizens from militia mining that is taking place at Redwing Mine. Zimbabwe is a signatory to the UN on the sanctity of human life and government protection," Mupfumi said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Charamba mocks Chamisa

30 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

31 mins ago | 75 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

31 mins ago | 137 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

32 mins ago | 24 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

32 mins ago | 82 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

33 mins ago | 32 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

34 mins ago | 12 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

34 mins ago | 61 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

12 hrs ago | 892 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

13 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

15 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Buses ban hailed

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

15 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

15 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man steals car from church

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

17 hrs ago | 997 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

17 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

17 hrs ago | 448 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

18 hrs ago | 98 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

22 hrs ago | 1709 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days