Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has described Africa as a breeding ground for murders and violence following the killing of Swaziland human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko.

Maseko was murdered at his home in Eswatini on Saturday night by unknown men.

He was shot twice in the head in front of his wife and kids.

In a condolences message Sunday, Chamisa extended his condolences to Maseko's family.

"My sincere condolences to Eswatini and Thulani Maseko's family.

"A leading Swaziland human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist was shot dead at his house and died on the spot. Africa cannot be a breeding ground for murders and violence.

"Cowards and rogues cannot stand good men. Rest In Peace comrade," Chamisa tweeted.

In a separate condolences message,  CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere also said Maseko's death was tragic.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the Maseko family on the tragic passing of Thulani Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist who was shot dead yesterday evening at his house. His wife was there with him in the lounge. May he rest in peace," Mahere said.

Media reports in that country indicated that Maseko's death came a few hours after King Mswati warned those calling for democracy that his mercenaries would deal with them.

However Swaziland's government has distanced itself from Maseko's murder saying he was killed by unknown criminals.

"Government also wants to warn against speculations and insinuations, peddled particularly on social media platforms in instances like these. Again, the government distinctively disassociates… and the country's authorities from these heinous acts," reads a statement from the government.

Source - NewZimbabwe

