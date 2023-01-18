Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A ruling party, Zanu-PF official has been dragged to court for attempting to wrest a Hurungwe farm using a suspected fraudulent government offer letter.

Chenjerai Kangausaru, who is Zanu-PF Mashonaland West deputy legal affairs secretary, is said to be in illegal occupation of Subdivision 1 of Chitonga Farm, Tengwe in Hurungwe district.

He appeared in court last week facing charges of contravening section 3 (1) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act chapter 20:28, which pertains to "occupation of gazetted land without lawful authority."

Karoi Magistrate, Moreblesing Makati admitted Kangausaru to ZW$30 000 bail, and ordered him not to interfere with State witnesses.

The matter was remanded to February 7, 2023 for trial.

According to court papers gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, the property was acquired, gazetted and planned by the Government of Zimbabwe under General Notice number 313A of 2001.

It was then allocated to two beneficiaries, namely Tichafa Herbert Vincent Tendayi, who took over subdivision 1, while a Dube lawfully occupied subdivision 2 and both hold valid offer letters.

The court heard Kangausaru is in unlawful occupation of subdivision 1 of Chitonga Farm and does not hold any tenure document as the ones he tendered were fake.

The State argues accused person has no legal right to act in the manner he did.

Source - NewZimbabwe

