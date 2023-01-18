Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba mocks Chamisa

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENTIAL  spokesperson George Charamba has blasted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for promising a ‘new great Zimbabwe' while opposition led councils have failed to provide basic services in urban areas.

Charamba who was responding to a Twitter post by Chamisa showing spaghetti roads said the opposition leader was selling an illusion he would never achieve.

The image posted by Chamisa showed a fleet of cars on a neat and properly maintained tarred road passing under a well designed footbridge that overlapped into the shores of a sea.

Above the picture, Chamisa wrote; "Imagining a different Zimbabwe. In a New Great Zimbabwe, its possible. It's doable."

The dream shared by Chamisa, according to Charamba, was un-achievable under the leadership of the opposition.



"Selling an illusion; the bane of an incompetent opposition and unthinking opposition supporters who forget Zimbabwe has no seafront; has an incompetent opposition which has ruralised our cities and towns," said Charamba.

Since the turn of the century, council service delivery has slumped as the local authorities failed to provide basic needs such as clean and safe water.

Council has also been struggling to maintain and upgrade sewage disposal systems in most high densities resulting in unregulated flow of raw excrete posing a health risk.

Streams of raw sewer are now a common sight in most high density suburbs, the capital city centre included.

Despite charging a fee for refuse collection, councils have failed to pick up garbage from locations leaving ratepayers without any alternative except to dump heaps of rubbish on unused land in their residential areas.

Council officials have however blamed the government for interfering with their operations.

In 2022, Harare City Council through its special meeting tried to ward off a waste management contract that had been entered between government and Geogenix BV, a foreign company whose local representative is Delish Nguwaya, a business associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's family.

The squabble later on entailed court sessions while the ministry of local government later wrote to the Harare city council ordering the local authority to pay up the Pomona dumpsite bill that had ballooned to close to a million United States dollars.

Government reportedly forced the costly waste-to-energy-deal on the local authority and it later emerged that council was supposed to pay US$22,000 per day to the contracted company for the next 30 years.

The opposition-controlled city council has since declared that it would not honour the contract despite local government minister July Moyo insisting that the deal was irreversible.

The Pomona deal drew a lot of criticism from residents associations, civil society groups for weighing down on already burdened rate payers.

Last week Chamisa blamed councils failures on the government saying ministerial directives were compromising service delivery.

In a related development the High Court delivered a landmark ruling blocking Moyo from giving directives in local authorities saying it was crucial to respect the doctrine of separation of powers.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

34 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

34 mins ago | 80 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

34 mins ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

35 mins ago | 101 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

35 mins ago | 27 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

35 mins ago | 91 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

37 mins ago | 14 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

37 mins ago | 15 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

37 mins ago | 63 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

13 hrs ago | 830 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

15 hrs ago | 359 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

15 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Buses ban hailed

15 hrs ago | 426 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

15 hrs ago | 3304 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

15 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Man steals car from church

15 hrs ago | 175 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

17 hrs ago | 999 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

17 hrs ago | 767 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

17 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

17 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

17 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

17 hrs ago | 448 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

18 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

18 hrs ago | 98 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

18 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

22 hrs ago | 1712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days