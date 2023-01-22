Stella Chiweshe to be laid to rest tomorrow

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The late mbira music icon Mbuya Stella Chiweshe is set to be laid to rest tomorrow in Chiweshe, Masembura village.Chiweshe succumbed to brain cancer at her home in Kuwadzana on Friday, she was aged 76.Government granted her state-assisted funeral, the statement of the issue read, " The Acting President Constantino Chiwenga, after consultation with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has announced that the government has granted the late music icon and Mbira Dzavadzimu player, Mbuya Stella Chiweshe a State assisted funeral.The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe confirmed the burial arrangements saying her body will leave for Masembura today.