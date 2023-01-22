News / National
Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer
2 hrs ago | Views
Buhera woman Mary Rukobo (24) allegedly mashed her two kids aged two months and two years against a rock during a prayer session last week.
Sources said Rukobo was arrested today after she allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two kids against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice which was commanding her to kill all her kids.
Bulawayo24.com heard that of the kids sustained head injuries and died on the spot and the other one sustained a swollen head and admitted at Murambinda mission hospital.
The matter is still under investigation.
Sources said Rukobo was arrested today after she allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two kids against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice which was commanding her to kill all her kids.
Bulawayo24.com heard that of the kids sustained head injuries and died on the spot and the other one sustained a swollen head and admitted at Murambinda mission hospital.
The matter is still under investigation.
Source - Byo24News