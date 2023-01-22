Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Buhera woman Mary Rukobo (24) allegedly mashed her two kids aged two months and two years against a rock during a prayer session last week.

Sources said Rukobo was arrested today after she allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two kids against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice which was commanding her to kill all her kids.

Bulawayo24.com heard that of the kids sustained head injuries and died on the spot and the other one sustained a swollen head and admitted at Murambinda mission hospital.

The matter is still under investigation.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

13 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

13 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

13 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

13 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

13 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

13 hrs ago | 614 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

13 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

13 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

13 hrs ago | 196 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

13 hrs ago | 966 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

22 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1049 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

22 Jan 2023 at 17:55hrs | 1496 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

22 Jan 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1319 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

22 Jan 2023 at 15:36hrs | 1024 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

22 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 955 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 Jan 2023 at 15:11hrs | 4349 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

22 Jan 2023 at 15:10hrs | 456 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 2048 Views

Buses ban hailed

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 649 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

22 Jan 2023 at 15:08hrs | 327 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

22 Jan 2023 at 15:07hrs | 4840 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

22 Jan 2023 at 15:04hrs | 6255 Views

Man steals car from church

22 Jan 2023 at 15:03hrs | 325 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

22 Jan 2023 at 13:20hrs | 1231 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

22 Jan 2023 at 13:19hrs | 1257 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

22 Jan 2023 at 13:09hrs | 317 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

22 Jan 2023 at 13:06hrs | 300 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

22 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1182 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1122 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 295 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

22 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 232 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

22 Jan 2023 at 13:03hrs | 147 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

22 Jan 2023 at 13:02hrs | 266 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:02hrs | 268 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 292 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 295 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 125 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:00hrs | 237 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

22 Jan 2023 at 12:59hrs | 92 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

22 Jan 2023 at 12:58hrs | 639 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

22 Jan 2023 at 12:13hrs | 147 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

22 Jan 2023 at 12:13hrs | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days