Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Buhera woman Mary Rukobo (24) allegedly mashed her two kids aged two months and two years against a rock during a prayer session last week.Sources said Rukobo was arrested today after she allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two kids against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice which was commanding her to kill all her kids.Bulawayo24.com heard that of the kids sustained head injuries and died on the spot and the other one sustained a swollen head and admitted at Murambinda mission hospital.The matter is still under investigation.