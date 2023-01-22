Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) have accused human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere, who was allegedly assaulted by cops recently, of lying saying he sustained a fractured arm after jumping off the police truck.
Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, in a statement, said Kadzere was never assaulted by officers as alleged.

The allegations come in the wake of a backlash by Civil Society Organisations locally and abroad condemning the alleged conduct by the Zimbabwean police against Kadzere.

Kadzere was arrested after he was called to provide legal services to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who had been arrested in Budiriro for allegedly holding an illegal meeting.

Media reports confirm that the rights lawyer was assaulted and left with a fractured arm.

Nyathi said the meeting was indeed illegal adding that nearly 500 attended and caused mayhem in the area.

He said CCC legislator Costa Machingatuta convened the meeting.

"The police officers engaged Machingauta to disperse the supporters chanting obscene and derogatory songs to the police officers. In the process the CCC youths went on to damage doors of a certain house as they resisted arrest and allegedly stole a cell phone. A total of 24 supporters were arrested.

"Suddenly, Kudzai Kadzere appeared on the scene in a private vehicle and clashed with the Police Reaction Group members who were taking the suspects to Budiriro Police Station. He was then arrested for contravening section 46 of the Criminal Law Codification Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He was then put in the police truck.

"In a bid to resist arrest Kadzere jumped off the police truck. He sustained an injury on the right hand .He was re-arrested and taken to Budiriro Police Station," said Nyathi.

On arrival at the police station Kadzere is said to have openly declined to lodge a report against police officers insisting that  he was not assaulted during the misunderstanding.

Nyathi said the lawyer was later released to seek medical attention.

"On 17th January 2023, Kadzere changed his mind .He made a report of assault and theft at Budiriro Police Station. This is despite the fact that he had initially declined to make a police report on the 14th January 2023.The case is now under investigation.

"It is clear that the information given to the CCC members and later posted on social media platforms is tailor made to suit a certain agenda whilst ignoring the real facts of the ground," Nyathi said.

He added that ZRP is committed to interact and engage members of the legal fraternity in an open and transparent manner without being twisted to suit various agendas.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

12 hrs ago | 454 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

12 hrs ago | 1359 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

22 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

22 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

22 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

22 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

22 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

22 hrs ago | 705 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

22 hrs ago | 942 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

22 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

22 hrs ago | 214 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

22 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

22 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1122 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

22 Jan 2023 at 17:55hrs | 1561 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

22 Jan 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1390 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

22 Jan 2023 at 15:36hrs | 1049 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

22 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 979 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 Jan 2023 at 15:11hrs | 4601 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

22 Jan 2023 at 15:10hrs | 460 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 2120 Views

Buses ban hailed

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 662 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

22 Jan 2023 at 15:08hrs | 345 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

22 Jan 2023 at 15:07hrs | 5168 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

22 Jan 2023 at 15:04hrs | 8028 Views

Man steals car from church

22 Jan 2023 at 15:03hrs | 335 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

22 Jan 2023 at 13:20hrs | 1252 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

22 Jan 2023 at 13:19hrs | 1297 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

22 Jan 2023 at 13:09hrs | 322 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

22 Jan 2023 at 13:06hrs | 305 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

22 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1220 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1261 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

22 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 236 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

22 Jan 2023 at 13:03hrs | 150 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

22 Jan 2023 at 13:02hrs | 269 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:02hrs | 271 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 296 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 311 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

22 Jan 2023 at 13:01hrs | 129 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

22 Jan 2023 at 13:00hrs | 254 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

22 Jan 2023 at 12:59hrs | 99 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

22 Jan 2023 at 12:58hrs | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days